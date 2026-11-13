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Davis Is Out by Choice, Not Injury, So the Rotation Read Is Armstead and Orhorhoro, Not Godchaux
By AI-assisted,8 days ago
Jordan Davis is out Sunday, and the reason is the most useful part of the press conference. Liam Coen framed it as a planned rest-and-learning decision, not a medical one. That means no injury designation to track and no return date to price. The feed confirms Godchaux plays. It does not confirm he starts, and it does not explain the second absence.