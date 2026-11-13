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Atlanta Volunteers Pack 25,000 Military Care Kits, Set World Record
By Chris Allen Thompson,8 days ago
Volunteers in Atlanta packed 25,000 care packages for active-duty service members, setting a world record in the process. The assembly-line effort brought volunteers together for a record-breaking push. Coca-Cola took part in the care-kit packing event, which reached 25,000 packages. Separately, the USO, a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit rather than a...
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