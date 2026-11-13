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Jones Lumber employees put out dump truck fire before crews arrive in Natchez
By Morgan Howard,8 days ago
NATCHEZ – Jones Lumber Co. employees used dirt to extinguish a dump truck fire Friday morning before emergency crews arrived, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency personnel were dispatched about 9:18 a.m. Nov. 13 to the business on Vaughn Drive near Dave Lafitte Street. They arrived about six minutes later and checked that the fire was under control.
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