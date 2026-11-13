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Thursday’s PSD blotter: two hospital runs, a trespass summons at 888 Main
By Ernest Blackwell,8 days ago
Thursday’s PSD blotter: two hospital runs, a trespass summons at 888 Main. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, was a busier day on the Public Safety Department (PSD) blotter. RIOC’s 24-hour report lists 15 incidents, up from 10 on Wednesday. Six were medical calls, two were alarms at the same building, and one, a trespass at 888 Main Street late at night, ended with PSD issuing a summons. Fourteen of the 15 calls were on Main Street.