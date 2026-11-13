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Fall Prevention for Seniors: Make Your Apartment Safer, Nov. 20
By Nellie Blackwell,8 days ago
Fall Prevention for Seniors: Make Your Apartment Safer, Nov. 20. Older New Yorkers who want to keep living safely in their own apartments can pick up practical fall prevention advice at a virtual roundtable on Friday, Nov. 20, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sen. Liz Krueger’s session, “Keep Your Apartment Safe as you Age,” takes viewers on a guided tour of a typical New York City apartment to show which changes can help prevent injuries and falls, how to negotiate with a landlord to get those changes made, and how to improve balance at home and in the community.