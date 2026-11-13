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Queens Home Prices and Rents Rise in October 2026 as Long Island City Condos Draw Buyers
By erickaoconnell,8 days ago
Queens Home Prices and Rents Rise in October 2026 as Long Island City Condos Draw Buyers. Finding a place to live in Queens has become a little more expensive, whether you’re looking to buy your first apartment, move into something larger, or simply search for a rental. Queens home prices and rents rose in October 2026, with new housing figures showing asking prices climbing across the borough and rents rising at an even faster pace. Meanwhile, condominium buyers have been active in Long Island City, where several residential developments are recording contract activity.
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