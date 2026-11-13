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Aperol & Hilary Duff Are Going Home for the Aperolidays, Bringing the Brand’s Spirit of Togetherness to the Holiday Season
7 days ago
Aperol Rings in the Aperolidays with a new Winter Merch Collection, Seasonal Content and an Exclusive Holiday Vinyl with Hilary Duff. NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2026-- Aperol, the iconic Italian aperitivo known for its vibrant orange hue and joyful, social spirit, is bringing back Aperolidays for its second annual celebration, alongside multiplatinum global icon Hilary Duff —blending Aperol's signature Italian aperitivo culture with year-end festivities, inspiring adults 21+ to gather, connect, and spritz together this season.