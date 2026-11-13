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18-Year-Old Killed, Two Wounded in East Macon Shootout Caught on Camera
By Chris Allen Thompson,5 days ago
An 18-year-old Macon teenager is dead and two 21-year-old men are recovering in the hospital after a shootout erupted near Clinton Road, leaving behind a chaotic scene of gunfire, running bystanders and a neighborhood now demanding answers. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office identified the teen as Kyle Clark, and investigators say the violence unfolded in broad daylight, just blocks from an apartment complex where families were home in the middle of the afternoon.
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