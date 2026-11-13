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Better's Purchase Lending Push Tops $266M in Recent Team Additions
By Czarinna Andres,7 days ago
Two more purchase-heavy teams join NEO Home Loans as Better courts experienced LOs with tech and lead gen. Better Home & Finance is adding another $43.7 million in historical loan production through two mortgage teams in California and the Mid-Atlantic, extending a recruiting push that has brought more than $266 million in reported production to its NEO Home Loans channel in recent weeks.