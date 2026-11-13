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Can AI Make Smaller Mortgage Loans Profitable?
By National Mortgage Professional,7 days ago
Angel AI CEO says automation has cut core loan processing costs to as little as $125, potentially making smaller, more complex mortgages economically viable for lenders. Artificial intelligence could dramatically change the economics of mortgage lending, making smaller loans more profitable and opening the door to borrowers who have traditionally been too costly or complicated for lenders to serve.