undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Greene County Woman Found Tied Up, Beaten to Death; GBI Now Investigating
By Rohit Mehta,8 days ago
A welfare check at a home in Greensboro turned into a homicide investigation Tuesday night after deputies found a woman tied up and beaten to death inside, according to the Greene County coroner. The Greene County Sheriff's Office has since asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with the probe, and the agencies are working together. As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made.