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BOXABL Looks to Add Mortgage Lending to Its Homebuilding Business
By National Mortgage Professional,7 days ago
The modular home manufacturer is pursuing a joint venture with OneTrust parent Warp Speed Holdings, targeting a 2027 launch. Modular home manufacturer BOXABL is looking to expand into mortgage lending through a proposed joint venture with Warp Speed Holdings, the parent company of OneTrust Home Loans, potentially opening a new origination channel in the growing factory-built housing market.