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Pick Another Senator: How The Open Internet Helped Scott Colom Win Mississippi
By Mike Masnick,8 days ago
By now you’ve seen that after over a week of waiting to make sure that every vote was counted, Democrat Scott Colom has defeated incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith to become the new Senator from Mississippi — the first Black senator the state’s voters have ever chosen (during Reconstruction, Mississippi had two Black senators, Hiram Revels and Blanche Bruce, but that was before the Seventeenth Amendment, when state legislatures still picked senators). There is, of course, some satisfaction in seeing Colom, specifically, defeat Hyde-Smith, given that she directly blocked his opportunity to be appointed to the federal bench three years ago.