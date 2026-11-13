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Fernando Mendoza, Carson Beck, Kyle McCord set to make NFL history with first starts, debuts
By Shanna McCarriston,8 days ago
This season feels like a unique one for quarterbacks, especially rookie quarterbacks. Undrafted Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Jalon Daniels took over when Baker Mayfield was hurt, undrafted QB Joe Fagnano started for the Baltimore Ravens when Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley went down, and No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza came in for the Las Vegas Raiders during garbage time. Washington Commanders seventh-rounder Athan Kaliakmanis also made an appearance this season.