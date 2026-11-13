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Deal | This troubled city builder is turning things around – and it's free to try on Steam
By Marius Müller,7 days ago
Cities: Skylines II offers plenty of creative freedom for city-building fans, but has faced considerable criticism since its release in October 2023. However, player sentiment now seems to be improving somewhat. The city builder is currently free to play on Steam until November 16. Marius Müller (translated by Marius Müller),...