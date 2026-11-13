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Louisville to mark site where Black Kentuckians enlisted in Union Army
By D'Quan Lee,8 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville will install a historical marker honoring the Black Kentuckians who enlisted in the Union Army to gain their freedom during the Civil War. Historians estimate more than 24,000 Black Kentuckians fought for the Union Army against the Confederate States. The Confederacy fought to preserve slavery, but Taylor Barracks in Louisville served as a place where Black men fought for their emancipation.
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