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Smoky Hill Education Service Center Hosts 37th Annual Legislative Luncheon in Salina
By Kaitlyn Mauro,8 days ago
SALINA, Kan. — Smoky Hill Education Service Center (SHESC) hosted its 37th Annual Legislative Luncheon today at its Salina headquarters, 605 E. Crawford St., bringing together state lawmakers with regional educators, school administrators, and community leaders. Held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the annual forum focused on current...