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San Diego Gulls look to continue interdivision success
By Kevin Lyons,8 days ago
The short URL of the present article is: https://eastvillagetimes.com/6n8l. Gulls Establish Two-Game Winning Streak Versus San Jose. The San Diego Gulls bounced back Wednesday evening with a victory over San Jose after losing in overtime to the Henderson in their previous contest. The Silver Knights remain one point ahead of San Diego in the Pacific standings, while the win over San Jose separated the two teams by three points. After Wednesday night’s win, the San Diego Gulls sit in 6th place in the division, four games back from the first-place Tucson Roadrunners.