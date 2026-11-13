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With measles in Daviess County, Dubois County Health Department advises residents to check vaccinations
By Local Sources,8 days ago
The Indiana Department of Health is reporting 162 confirmed measles cases across 23 counties as of November 12, 2026. Most recently, Daviess County reported one confirmed case on November 10. Due to Daviess County’s proximity to Dubois County, the Dubois County Health Department is encouraging residents to review their vaccination...
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