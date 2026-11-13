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Starry, Starry Night at Coronado Heights POSTPONED
By Lindsborg ConventionVisitors Bureau,8 days ago
LINDSBORG, Kan. — The forecast for Saturday night is for extensive cloud cover causing event organizers to postpone the event to NOVEMBER 21. All shuttle reservations will be transferred to the new date with the same timed schedule. If you have a reservation and are unable to make the new date, please go into the Evite reservation by clicking on this link and canceling it. If you need help or have questions, call the Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau at 785-227-8687.