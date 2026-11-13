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GTA 6 Online release window has apparently leaked
By Abdul Haddi🇩🇪,5 days ago
After years of waiting, gamers will finally be able to dive into GTA 6 next week, on November 19. Rockstar has already revealed plenty of details about the upcoming title, which is shaping up to be one of the biggest video game launches in history. However, while players will be able to enjoy the single-player campaign at launch, the game won't arrive with a multiplayer mode. But now, it seems that the release window for GTA 6 Online may have leaked.