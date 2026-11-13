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Love Dahlia hosting free education night focused on suicide prevention, supporting youth
By The Livingston Post,4 days ago
Love Dahlia, in partnership with Howell High School teacher Eric Schrock, is hosting “What I Know Now: Community Education,” a free educational evening focused on suicide prevention and youth mental health, and the importance of supportive relationships between young people and adults. The event is set for 6:30-8...
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