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GTA movie not ruled out: Take-Two CEO sets clear condition
By Marius Müller,4 days ago
In an interview on Bloomberg's The David Rubenstein Show, published on YouTube on November 12, the conversation turned to the possibility of a GTA movie or TV series. With the Extended Look for GTA 6, Rockstar has already experimented with a cinematic presentation of its upcoming game – and the community responded positively. There could certainly be an appetite for more GTA stories told in a cinematic format. Zelnick's response didn't rule out a movie or series, but he made it clear that Take-Two would be highly selective: