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How AI is transforming the world of healthcare marketing
By David Geisinger, managing director, Deloitte Digital,8 days ago
AI is rapidly reshaping healthcare marketing, moving it from a largely campaign-driven function to a more intelligent, personalized and data-led discipline. While healthcare organizations have long relied on analytics to understand members, patients, providers and stakeholders, AI is accelerating what is possible by helping marketers make faster decisions, create more relevant content and deliver better experiences at scale.