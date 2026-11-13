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Keychron Orca echo gets taller keys but keeps its built-in trackball
By Aurelian Nedelcu🇩🇪,7 days ago
Keychron is introducing a standard-profile version of its unusual Orca echo split keyboard, replacing the original low-profile switches with taller mechanical ones. Existing owners can also buy a conversion kit rather than replacing the entire keyboard. Aurelian Nedelcu, Published 11/13/2026 🇩🇪. Accessory Gadget Launch Crowdfunding. When Keychron announced the...