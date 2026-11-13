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Microsoft global outage hits Xbox sign-ins, saves, and Cloud Gaming
By Andrew Sozinov🇩🇪🇪🇸...,7 days ago
Microsoft's global outage has spread to Xbox, with players reporting sign-in issues, problems accessing cloud saves and disruptions to Xbox Cloud Gaming. The incident has affected Microsoft's wider online infrastructure across multiple regions, and the company is still working to restore services. Microsoft’s ongoing global outage is reportedly affecting Xbox...