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Free frames on Steam Deck: Plugin brings frame generation without Lossless Scaling
By Marius Müller,5 days ago
MAKO is a plugin available on GitHub for Steam Deck and Linux that can be managed through Decky Loader. It adds features such as frame generation, image scaling and shader effects to games. Until now, MAKO relied on the frame generation model from Lossless Scaling. Users therefore had to purchase and install the software separately to use the feature. With version 5.0, the plugin introduces MAKO FG – its own frame generation solution that works without Lossless Scaling.