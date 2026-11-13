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Bulldawgs open playoffs on road against Indians
By Editorial,7 days ago
When the dust settled, the Copperas Cove football team moved on. The Bulldawgs claimed the No. 2 Division I seed out of District 12-6A and will visit Waxahachie (9-1) in the bi-district round of the 6A-DI state playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Lumpkins Stadium in Waxahachie. Cove (5-5) will look to snap a three-game losing streak and keep its season alive with an upset win.