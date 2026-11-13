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JCC Criminal Justice Students Collecting Care Packages For Johnston County’s Homeless
9 days ago
SMITHFIELD – Students in Johnston Community College’s Criminal Justice Technology program are collecting everyday essentials to help homeless individuals in Johnston County, with donations being accepted through December 8. The project is being organized by students in JCC’s Community Policing class in partnership with the Smithfield Police Department....
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