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Long Island Attorney Sentenced to Prison for Embezzling More Than $500K from Trust
By Chris Boyle,8 days ago
David X. Sullivan, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that EDWARD W. MILLER, 71, of Lawrence, New York, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala in Hartford to eight months of imprisonment and one year of supervised release for embezzling more than $500,000 from a trust he managed.
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