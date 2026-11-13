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Darius Fulghum Looking For The Upset Vs. Diego Pacheco
By Boxing Bob Newman,8 days ago
Darius Fulghum Looking for the Upset vs Diego Pacheco. The time has come for Darius Fulghum (15-1-1 13 KOs) of Houston, Texas to play spoiler this Saturday night as he takes on undefeated super middleweight Diego Pacheco (26-0 19 KOs) of Los Angeles. Fulghum challenges Pacheco tomorrow night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, in headlining TNT Sports and DAZN’s “The Fight.”