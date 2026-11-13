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David Ellison Reportedly Wants Robert Pattinson’s Batman in the DCU Justice League
By Joey Paur,8 days ago
Hollywood loves a shortcut, and David Ellison may have found one for the DC Universe. Rather than introduce another Batman, the Skydance boss reportedly wants Robert Pattinson to bring his version of the Dark Knight into the DCU and eventually join the Justice League. It's an interesting idea, but it could also create one hell of a continuity headache.