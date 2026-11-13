undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Second-Year Rural Health Fund Awards Per Rural Resident Continue to Vary Widely
8 days ago
On November 9, 2026, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced second-year state awards from the $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Program (referred to here as the “rural health fund”). The rural health fund was created as part of the July 2025 budget reconciliation law, once known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” to help offset the impact of the law on rural areas. In particular, it was projected that the law would reduce federal Medicaid spending by $911 billion over ten years (based on estimates released shortly after enactment), including by an estimated $137 billion in rural areas, according to KFF analysis.