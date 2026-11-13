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Birdbrained Science: El Niño and you
By Colin Hamilton,4 days ago
We haven’t discovered the solution to climate change yet, but we’re pretty sure we’re getting warmer. At least, our oceans are. As greenhouse gas emissions continue to trap heat in Earth’s climate system, our oceans have absorbed much of the excess heat. Every few years, however, a natural climate phenomenon called El Niño shifts the distribution of heat, with impacts felt around the world.