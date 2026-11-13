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Granderson: Schumer's political era is over. Democrats need a public servant to lead them
4 days ago
Kennedy Brewer and Levon Brooks, two Black men wrongly convicted of murder in rural Mississippi in the early 1990s, spent a combined 30 years behind bars before DNA evidence freed them. Still, the district attorney who brought the murder charges — a white man by the name of Forrest Allgood — used taxpayers' dollars to fight to keep the two in jail.
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