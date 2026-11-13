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Area colleges expand services for veterans
By Provided to The Alpine Sun,7 days ago
Veteran services at the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District are celebrating a series of accomplishments. So far this year, the veterans’ centers at both Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges have served a combined total of more than 1,500 veterans and military-affiliated students, and offered additional programs, services, and partnerships to support students.
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