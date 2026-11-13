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Wreaths Organization Defends its Practices
By Jack Mcadam,7 days ago
Wreaths Across America says it is actively addressing concerns raised about its financial practices, which were reported on by the Sanford Springvale News last week. The organization was responding to a decision by Southern Maine Veterans’ Cemetery and Rolling Thunder Chapter 1 to end their affiliation with the wreaths organization and assume local responsibility for the annual pre-Christmas wreath-laying ceremony.