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New York speakeasies
8 days ago
New York speakeasies are part of the city’s love affair with a good secret. During Prohibition, hidden drinking spots, underground clubs, and backroom bars kept the cocktails flowing despite the ban on alcohol. Today, the speakeasy lives on in a new form: tucked behind unmarked doors, down basement staircases, or hidden above an ordinary-looking restaurant. Some preserve the atmosphere and rituals of the Prohibition era; others put a modern spin on the art of the cocktail. Here’s a sampler of Manhattan speakeasies, from historic hideaways to today’s most intriguing cocktail bars.