undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pitruco Pizza celebrates 15th anniversary with throwback $6.50 pies and free food at Franklin’s Table
By Eric Brown,8 days ago
Pitruco Pizza, the wood-fired pizza operation with deep roots in University City, is celebrating its 15th anniversary next week by thanking customers with throwback 2011 prices, retired menu items, and free t-shirts. Childhood friends Jonah Fliegelman and Nathan Winkler-Rhoades launched Pitruco in 2011 after mounting a one-ton wood-fired oven onto...