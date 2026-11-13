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Local Businesses Named Official 2026 South Dakota Great Places
By Holly McKernan,8 days ago
{KXLG, Watertown, SD}Several businesses and state recreation areas across the Watertown and surrounding area have been recognized by Travel South Dakota with an official 2026 South Dakota Great Place designation for outstanding hospitality and customer service. In Watertown, three hospitality businesses earned the honor: My Place Hotels, Quality Inn and...