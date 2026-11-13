undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Old Maps, Deeds, Docs Still Inspire in Digital Times
By Jack Mcadam,5 days ago
The majestic York County Courthouse in Alfred – built in 1806, with a rebuild of the center portion in 1934 after a fire – hasn’t served as a courthouse since the state moved courts to Biddeford in 2023. But it still houses offices and old maps, deeds and documents – some from as far back as 1733. And that means the building is still a draw for history lovers.