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SHS Takes Action to Fix Weighted Grade Mistake
By Jack Mcadam,7 days ago
Sanford school officials are working to correct a decade-old grading error and ensure the oversight does not unfairly affect students. The issue involves a weighted-grade policy approved by the Sanford School Committee in December 2016 that was never fully implemented. The policy called for eligible dual-enrollment courses at Sanford Regional Technical Center to receive honors-level weighting when calculating students’ grade-point averages and class rankings.