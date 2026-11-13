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Council Finds Way to Keep Eyes on Mill Complex
By Jack Mcadam,7 days ago
By a unanimous vote, the Sanford City Council on Tuesday moved forward with a contract for surveillance of the troubled International Woolen Mill property downtown. Mike Santoro, a representative of LVT Mobile Security, described for the council how live view technology, or solar-powered surveillance cameras, can monitor a space ethically, without invading anyone’s privacy, while still solving the issue of not having enough police officers for 24/7 watch of the property. The area has been plagued by trespassers, many of them unhoused, in recent years.
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