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State police investigate homicide at Hartford halfway house
By Rob PolanskyOwen KingsleyQuinn Pramberger,8 days ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are investigating a homicide at the Cheyney Halfway House on Wethersfield Avenue. Hartford police were the first to respond at around 11:00 Friday morning. State police say that the victim, 61-year-old John Dewees, was stabbed multiple times by his roommate, 48-year-old Juan Ayala. Dewees...
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