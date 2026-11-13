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Healthcare company opens art gallery near Los Angeles
By Scarlet Cheng,8 days ago
AltaMed Health Services, a major healthcare provider in Southern California, is opening an art gallery, library and cultural centre to house its art collection in the Los Angeles suburb of Montebello. AltaMed’s collection, more than 50 years in the making, includes works by Laura Aguilar, Graciela Iturbide, Gabriel Orozco and others. Its new 30,000-sq.-ft space, The Alta, opens to the public on Sunday (15 November).
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