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Manchester United have already sealed first Mauricio Pochettino signing as striker joins
8 days ago
Man Utd are quickly planning for the future under their new manager. Manchester United have reportedly already secured the first new signing of the Mauricio Pochettino era. Pochettino will officially arrive at Old Trafford next week as the managerial successor to Michael Carrick, who was sacked on Thursday after less than six months in the full-time role with the Red Devils sitting in the Premier League relegation zone with only one win from their first 10 matches this season.