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Why Compass is pulling its leaders from Realtor associations — and what it means for the industry
By Brooklee Han,8 days ago
Compass adopted a policy blocking salaried employees and brokerage managers from holding Realtor association leadership roles. Analysts say the move reduces conflicts and legal exposure as Compass sues 15 MLSs, many owned by Realtor associations. AI Summary. Compass International Holdings’ adoption of a new policy preventing salaried employees and brokerage...