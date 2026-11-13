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Zillow’s Preview program changes who sees listings first, here’s why it matters
By Carter Dougherty,8 days ago
Zillow Preview, launched March 2026, gives Zillow first access to pre market listings via deals with 400 plus brokerages. The article argues the arrangement, alongside a Realtor.com tie up and about 75% portal traffic share, warrants antitrust review. AI Summary. This spring, Zillow assembled something the real estate industry has...