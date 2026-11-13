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THE UNCRTN: Navigating The Machine
By Valentino Petrarca,7 days ago
Our favorite DIY band is back and better than ever. THE UNCRTN just released their new EP titled The Machine. Back in February we interviewed THE UNCRTN as they were starting this record roll-out. Now in October, they’ve unveiled every track and released an epic music video. “BAD FOR ME” sees the conclusion to the storyline fans have been following all year. A month since the release is cause for celebration.