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Illegal immigrant trucker charged in crash that killed mom, 2 young sons heading to airport
8 days ago
An illegal immigrant truck driver was charged after allegedly causing a crash in Missouri that left a mother and her two young sons dead. Eldar Skander, 39, was charged with three counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in connection with a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. A GoFundMe page identified the victims as 35-year-old Olga Sorbalo and her two children, 4-year-old Samir and 8-year-old Luis.